Tree lands on power lines and blocks road for 24 hours

A road was closed for 24 hours after a fallen tree blocked the route and was resting on electricity cables.

The large willow tree obstructed Leighton Road, Stoke Hammond near the Three Locks pub after coming down in the high winds linked to Storm Ophelia.

Bucks Fire and Rescue turned out at 4.30pm on Monday, October 16. Firefighters from Bletchley closed the road and set up a safety cordon. The incident was left with electricity engineers and Transport for Buckinghamshire and the road was cleared by 4pm the following day.