Tree-mendous St Barnabas to host festive displays and Linsdale Singer concert

The annual Leighton-Linslade Christmas Tree Festival this year comes to St Barnabas where many of the town’s organisations will be showing off their colourful displays – in all there will be 69 shimmering trees to enjoy!

Running from Friday, December 2nd through to Sunday, December 4, the church will ring out with festive music from some of the talented groups in Leighton-Linslade.

Team Vicar Rev Dr Bernard Minton said: “It is always a joy to see people enjoying themselves in this lead up to Christmas itself.

“We are looking forward to the young people of the Linslade Lower School and the Children’s Theatre treating us to their natural exuberant music.”

The Linsdale Singers’ popular end-of-year Christmas concert for 2016 will be part of the church’s Christmas Tree Festival weekend.

They will be performing ‘A Ceremony of Carols’ by Benjamin Britten on Saturday, December 3 at 7.30pm and the programme will include audience participation in the spirit of the Yuletide season.

The concert opens with the main work, the beautiful, evocative A Ceremony of Carols by Benjamin Britten.

It has organ accompaniment provided by the town’s talented Paul Daggert who has accompanied the choir in concerts and on cathedral visits for several years.

It also has an impressive, atmospheric harp part and the choir is thrilled to welcome Elizabeth Bass, who has been principal harpist with the National Youth choir and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra’s Youth Orchestra to play the harp for them.

To end the first half is Celia McDowall’s Christmas Cantata entitled A Winter’s Night. This may be new to some audience members but will remain a favourite once heard.

The second half begins with three carols by the highly popular John Rutter, a harp solo, three Christmas pieces by the choir’s conductor Dennis Pim, an organ solo and ends with a rousing traditional carol.

All in all, amid the many sparkling Christmas trees around the church, it promises to be a memorable evening for the lead up to Christmas.

Tickets £10 (accompanied children free) on the door, in advance at church services and are also available online, no booking fee at linsdale.org.uk

The full schedule of festival performances and trees is on the new parish website www.stbarnabaslinslade.uk