Tributes left at the scene of fatal collision in Linslade

Tributes have been left at the scene of Saturday’s fatal collision on Southcourt Avenue, Linslade.

Flowers, beer cans and a chocolate bar were left with messages for the victim, who has been named locally as Jamie Parker.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Southcourt Avenue, at approximately 3.55am.

Emergency services attended but a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the cards reads: “Thank you for being the lovely, caring, cheerful lad you were, you brought great happiness to each and every person who had the pleasure to call you their friend. Thank you for being one of mine.”

Another card left with flowers said: “You have been an amazing friend from lower school, all the way up until now!

Tributes have been left at the scene of Saturday's fatal collision on Southcourt Avenue. Photo by Jane Russell

“We will all miss you!”

Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

Anyone with information about the incident, including anyone who may have witnessed a man walking in the direction of Southcourt Avenue prior to the incident, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting ref 64 of May 20.

Tributes have been left at the scene of Saturday's fatal collision on Southcourt Avenue. Photo by Jane Russell

Tributes have been left at the scene of Saturday's fatal collision on Southcourt Avenue. Photo by Jane Russell