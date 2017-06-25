Trip of a lifetime for volunteer Adam

Adam Harris from Leighton Buzzard will represent the UK at the 15th World Scout Moot in Iceland.

For Adam, the World Scout Moot is an incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The World Scout Moot is a gathering of Scouts aged 18 – 25 from across the globe. The Moot will be held in the dramatic landscape of Iceland from July 25 to August 2.

The UK contingent will be taking over 500 participants to the event, where a total of 5,000 participants from 80 countries around the world will join together to embark on nine days of adventure, fun and discovery.

Participants will stay at the National Scout Centre on the banks of Lake Ulfljotsvatn. They will make new friends from across the world and visit Geysir and the waterfalls of Gullfoss.

Adam will be using his skills to ensure the event goes to plan. He is part on the International Service Team (IST) who volunteer their time to plan and deliver the event programme, and make sure all the participants get as much as they can out of the experience as possible. The IST gives those who take part the same exciting experiences as the participants and they will get a chance to learn new skills and visit the same breath-taking locations Iceland has to offer.

Adam said: “I am so looking forward to visiting Iceland and giving all the young adults in Scouting an amazing international Scouting opportunity. Apart from learning new life skills myself, I will be able to pass these same skills on to all the other participants”.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls wished participants well and said: “I’d just like to say a massive good luck to our brilliant UK contingent. They are heading off to the 15th World Scout Moot in Iceland and I am sure it’s going to be a trip to remember! I have filmed many times in Iceland and it is an incredible place to adventure and develop new skills that you can use throughout the rest of your life. It’s also a place that tests what you are made of.”