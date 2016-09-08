TV show will examine evidence that led to Paula Poolton’s lover being convicted of her murder

THE BRUTAL murder of Titchfield woman Paula Poolton will be the subject of a new two-part BBC documentary .

Conviction: Murder At The Station will follow the relaunched investigation into the 2008 murder of Mrs Poolton as a charity attempts to challenge the conviction of the man who denies committing the crime.

Paula Poolton's lover Roger Kearney, who was convicted of her murder in 2010

Mrs Poolton, 40, went missing on October 17, 2008 and her body was found 11 days later. She had been stabbed eight times and put in the boot of her car outside Swanwick.

Postal worker Mr Kearney, with whom Mrs Poolton had a three-month affair, was convicted of her murder in 2010.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum of 15 years but lodged an appeal against conviction.

The two-part series was created by James Newton, director of Bafta-nominated The Detectives, and production company Raw TV.

Clare Sillery, acting head of commissioning of BBC Documentaries, said: ‘What’s exciting about this series is how Raw TV has been able to offer BBC Two audiences more than a simple retelling of a true crime story.

‘In gaining access to the work of Inside Justice, cameras capture the painstaking work that goes into these cases.

‘With the bar for such referrals being set phenomenally high, viewers will get a sense of just what it takes look for evidence which could potentially overturn a murder conviction.’

Richard Bond, head of factual TV at Raw productions, added that they had ‘unique access to a fascinating world’ but that the makers of the programme ‘never expected this investigation to evolve into a compelling real-life thriller’.

He also teased an ‘unexpectedly devastating conclusion’ for the in-depth series, which airs later this month.

Viewers will follow the unfolding story as a team of criminal and forensic experts work for the charity that investigates alleged miscarriages of justice.

Inside Justice is headed by Louise Shorter, who will delve deeply into the case of Ms Poolton, looking back at CCTV footage and trying to uncover any missed details.

Her overall aim is to find any crucial evidence that could present grounds to bring a very rare referral to the Court of Appeal to overturn the conviction of Kearney, who maintains his innocence and is therefore ineligible for parole.

Conviction: Murder At The Station is on BBC Two on Wednesday, September 21, and the following week, Wednesday September 28, at 9pm.

HOW THE CASE UNFOLDED

October 17, 2008: Paula Poolton, 40, of Course Park Crescent, Titchfield, goes missing.

October 18: Paula’s husband Ricky Poolton expects his wife home but didn’t panic. He thought she had gone drinking and called her friends.

October 20: Mr Poolton reports his wife as missing.

October 28: Mrs Poolton’s dead body is found in the boot of her car in Duncan Road, near Swanwick railway station.

October 29: Roger Kearney is arrested on suspicion of murder and denies killing her.

December 11: Mrs Poolton’s funeral takes place.

June 29, 2009: Mr Kearney is charged with murder.

June 11, 2010: Postal worker Kearney is convicted of the murder of Paula Poolton.

June 17: Kearney is sentenced to life with a minimum of 15 years,

July 15: It is revealed that Kearney will launch an appeal over his conviction.

December 16: Kearney seeks damages from Royal Mail at an employment tribunal over ‘unfair dismissal’ after being sacked by the company upon conviction.

September 8, 2016: BBC announce documentary about the investigation into Mrs Poolton’s murder.