Twice as much fun in Mentmore

Villagers in Mentmore had a double dose of fun this year when the fete and barn dance were held on the same day.

Despite some mixed weather, the crowds gathered on the village green for the official opening of the fete on September 16.

This year the fete was opened by Michel Rigal, the ex-landlord of The Stag Inn.

The musical entertainment was provided by the Winslow Concert Band.

Many of the usual stalls were present, including home-made cakes and produce, bale tossing, swing boats, coconut shy and the “café” where people could sit and enjoy a drink and a home-made cake.

For those who wanted something stronger there was the choice of a pint from the Tring brewery or a delicious glass of Pimm’s.

There were also a few new stall holders including chainsaw carving by Les Langley, Horses Helping People, and Amy, with her beautiful birds of prey, from the newly established Mentmore Falconry.

Following a Mentmore tradition, the highlight of the afternoon was the dog show and terrier racing, with one outstanding participant catching the prize almost every time.

After the fete was over, the first barn dance in 13 years was held. Bob Adams returned as caller and young and old danced the night away.

There was also a fantastic hog roast. A great day was had by everyone thanks to all the hard work done by Caroline Gates and her crew.