Two arrests after uproar in Leighton Buzzard street

Two young men were arrested after causing an uproar in a Leighton Buzzard street on Wednesday.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of an altercation in East Street, Leighton Buzzard, at around 12.15pm on Wednesday.
“Officers attended and two people were arrested.
“An 18-year-old man from Leighton Buzzard was arrested on suspicion of burglary at the scene and was then later further arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and a racially aggravated public order offences against a police officer. He has been released under investigation.
“A 17-year-old boy from Leighton Buzzard was arrested on suspicion of burglary and was released with no further action.”
