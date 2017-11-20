‘Unbelievable’ support for fundraiser for family of Leighton Buzzard mum killed in road accident

A fundraising event for the family of Leighton Buzzard mum Laura Jones is receiving “unbelievable” support from the community.

Laura, 29, of Vandyke Road, lost her life in a car accident last month, leaving behind her husband and three children.

Two of the children attend Leedon Lower School and her friend Chloe Peters, chairman of Leedon PTA, is organising a Pudding Club evening at the school with the hope of raising £1,000.

Chloe said: “Laura was a beautiful person inside and out and her sudden death has rocked our school community - not just in the playground but within our friendship group and the staff.

“Not only have we lost a beautiful friend and a fellow mum but a young woman with so much more to give.

“We have been overwhelmed at the love and support we have received from our Leighton Buzzard community.

“We have decided to do a fundraiser in Laura’s memory and hope to raise £1,000 to support Laura’s husband and her three children this Christmas.”

The PTA’s Pudding Club event will take place between 7pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, December 2 and is described as being an evening of puddings, wine and laughter. Entry is £5 (includes a raffle ticket). Those attending can just turn up on the night and are asked to bring a pudding (homemade or shop bought).

Chloe added: “The staff and her friends had so many people wanting to do something but didn’t know what!

“We have chosen to do this fundraiser because as a friendship group we hosted Pudding Clubs between us where you take a pudding and wine and you try different puddings and have one or two drinks – it was so much fun! So we thought this was the perfect thing to do.

“The amount of support we have received for our event from people who didn’t know Laura or her family has been unbelievable.

“We have had parents at school not accepting their change from school dinners or buying uniform and donating it to this cause, and others offering to donate puddings because they can’t come to the event but want to do something.

“We have had local businesses donating raffle prizes to make sure our raffle is a huge success, we even have a Butlins break as our first prize!

Laura’s funeral took place on Friday at West Herts Crematorium, Garston.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident which happened at about 12.50pm on October 19.

It is believed Laura’s Ford Mondeo veered on to the opposite carriageway on the B655 Barton Road at Pegsdon near Shillington and was involved in a collision with an Isuzu vehicle recovery truck.

> Call police on 101 quoting the reference Operation Triops with any information.