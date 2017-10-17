UPDATE: Busy Monday night for Wing Sports and Social Club despite bomb squad arrival

A social club landlady has told how the bomb squad arrived at the premises yesterday afternoon after a customer brought Second World War ammunitions into the car park.

June Tobin, of Wing Sports and Social Club, alerted the police when the man turned up at the bar and asked her to help identify two objects he had found earlier while working in Bedford on Monday.

The bomb disposal squad were called to Wing Sports and Social Club last night (Monday) after these ammunitions were brought into the car park

She said: “One of our regulars was working at a private address in Bedford and on his way home he popped in the pub, he asked if I could have a look at something he had found when he was digging in the property’s garden.

“They were in the boot, myself and another person went and had a look and thought they looked like they may have been a detonator of some kind. I took a picture and sent it to the police.

“They decided to send a specialist out and the bomb squad was sent from Northolt to x-ray the devices, they were munitions of some kind. The bomb squad was also sent to the house in Bedford and more were found there.

“We were quite busy, we have a lot of traditional sports and last night we had a boules team and two darts team, about 100 people were in the pub at the time.

Wing Sports and Social Club

“I was quite worried that we might have to evacuate and get everyone out, but the bomb squad told us there was no immediate danger and we did not have to evacuate.”

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “We were called at 4.45pm to the car park of Wing Sports and Social Club, Leighton Road, Wing as the caller had brought what looked like ‘little bombs’ to show a friend.

“The objects were described to police by the callers as ‘metal, very old, rusty around four-and-a-half inches in diameter and nine inches long’.

“Members of the Ministry of Defence’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal attended and removed the items to their base as it was established the items were unlikely to contain explosives or chemicals.”

The landlady added: “The gentleman that brought them was quite embarrassed by it all but I told him he did the right thing and they have now been removed and disposed of correctly.”