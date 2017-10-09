UPDATE: Diner thrown off seat when car crashed into Husborne Crawley pub

A car crashed into the window of a Husborne Crawley pub last Thursday, and despite being thrown off her chair, one diner still felt peckish...

On October 5, a road traffic collision involving two vehicles occurred in Mill Road at 5.15pm, causing one vehicle to smash into the front of The White Horse Pub.

The White Horse, Husborne Crawley. Credit: Jane Russell.

Landlord, Matt Henman, 34, said: “I just heard a mighty crash. A lady (near the window) had been thrown off her chair onto the floor. She was OK, just shocked.

“She sat down on the other side of the restaurant. We asked if she still wanted her meal -which was ready - and she did! She ate it just before we were evacuated!

“I went outside to check that everyone was OK.

“The driver of the car that impacted the pub was very upset and very shaken. Both the lady inside the pub and the driver were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The damage caused by the car at The White Horse

“The local community has been so supportive.

“We have a structural engineer visiting on Tuesday (October 10) and we hope to be open by Friday. Keep checking our Facebook page for updates.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “One of the vehicles had damaged the exterior of the White Horse pub.

“The vehicles were recovered and those involved were treated for slight injuries.

The damage caused by the car at The White Horse

“A road closure is in place between Ridgmont roundabout and Mill Road as structural engineers ensure the safety of the scene.”

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision and anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 300 of Thursday, October 5.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman, said: “We were called at 5.11pm yesterday (October 5) to reports of a road traffic collision on Mill Road.

“An ambulance crew was dispatched to help. At the scene they assessed a woman, believed to be in her 50s.

The White Horse, Husborne Crawley. Credit: Jane Russell.

“The patient was taken to Bedford Hospital for further care.”

The fire service also reported a male casualty.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman, said: “We were called at 17.17pm (on October 5) and sent pumps from Ampthill and Kempston and the Special Rescue Unit from Kempston.

“When we got there we didn’t need to free the male casualty from the vehicle but paramedics did take him to hospital.

“We assisted in making the scene safe and a structural engineer was called in from Central Bedfordshire Council.

“Highways Agency closed the road for a while and we didn’t leave the scene until 21.53.”

> To make a booking for when the pub reopens, email: whitehorsehc@gmail.com.