UPDATE: Husborne Crawley pub reopens after car crash

A Husborne Crawley pub is back open after a car crashed into one of its windows and a diner was thrown from her chair.

On October 5, a road traffic collision involving two vehicles occurred in Mill Road at 5.15pm, causing one vehicle to smash into the front of The White Horse Pub.

Both the female diner and the driver were taken to hospital as a precuation, with the diner still requesting the meal she had ordered before they were evacuated by the fire service!

However, staff are pleased to announce that the pub is now back open (as of Thursday, October 12) and that they are looking forward to a busy Christmas season.

Matt Henman, landlord, said: “Thank you to everyone for their support. We are currently back open and trading!

“We are waiting for the window to be sorted but that is going to be a few weeks yet; we are open as normal and are taking Christmas bookings.

“We’ve not had a bad weekend, and the road was also back open on Wednesday (October 11).

“The window is all boarded up and boxed in. There are acrow bars, which are basically a prop going from the floor to the ceiling for support, while the wall and the window get rebuilt.

“You can’t see them though, as we’ve had a wooden wall put up inside. I have painted it and put some pictures on it. I am also looking to bring more lighting into the pub.

“My family and I moved back to the pub on Friday night and now it’s just a case of getting everything sorted and back to normal.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “One of the vehicles had damaged the exterior of the White Horse pub.

“The vehicles were recovered and those involved were treated for slight injuries. The damage caused by the car at The White Horse.”

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision and anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 300 of Thursday, October 5.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman, said: “We were called at 5.11pm yesterday (October 5) to reports of a road traffic collision on Mill Road.

“An ambulance crew was dispatched to help. At the scene they assessed a woman, believed to be in her 50s. “The patient was taken to Bedford Hospital for further care.”

The fire service also reported a male casualty.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman, said: “We were called at 17.17pm (on October 5) and sent pumps from Ampthill and Kempston and the Special Rescue Unit from Kempston.

“When we got there we didn’t need to free the male casualty from the vehicle but paramedics did take him to hospital.

“We assisted in making the scene safe and a structural engineer was called in from Central Bedfordshire Council.

“Highways Agency closed the road for a while and we didn’t leave the scene until 21.53.”

> To make a booking for when the pub reopens, email: whitehorsehc@gmail.com