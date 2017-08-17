UPDATE: Police car, motorcycle, and Vauxhall Zafira involved in Chalgrave collision

Have your say

A police car, motorcycle and Vauxhall Zafira were involved in a collision in Chalgrave yesterday afternoon.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were at the scene of a collision involving a police vehicle, motorcycle and a car in Dunstable Road, Chalgrave.

“The collision between a police vehicle, a motorcycle and a Vauxhall Zafira occurred yesterday (August 16) at approximately 1.10pm. The police car was travelling on blue lights to attend a separate incident.

“Emergency services were at the scene where the rider of the motorcycle was treated for serious injuries and the driver of the Vauxhall for minor injuries.

“An independent investigation has been launched by the Independent Police Complaints Commission in line with usual protocols.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference 197 of August 16.

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokeswoman said: “We were called to a road traffic collision in Chalgrave, Dunstable at 1.09pm on August 16.

“An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended and treated two patients. One man with a leg injury was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital and a female with minor injuries was discharged from scene.”