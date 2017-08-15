UPDATE: Police investigate fatal collision in Stanbridge

A man in his 20s has died following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Stanbridge last night (Monday).

Police are investigating the fatal collision which happened at around 9.10pm on Leighton Road between Vinci Construction Limited and Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club.

The car, a blue Ford Fiesta, was travelling along Leighton Road towards Leighton Buzzard.

Emergency services and an air ambulance attended but sadly a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

Sergeant Pete Talbot from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “I am looking to trace anyone who was driving or walking along Leighton Road last night at around the time of the incident who may have witnessed the collision, or seen anyone walking along that stretch of road before the collision occurred.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 427 of 14 August.