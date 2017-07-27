UPDATE: Two men arrested over Leighton Buzzard crash

Two men have been arrested after a police car chase from Milton Keynes ended with a crash in Leighton Buzzard.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “At around 11.30am this morning, officers were involved in a police pursuit of a vehicle with two male occupants, the pursuit began in Milton Drive in Milton Keynes.

“The vehicle travelled across the border into Bedfordshire Police area to Leighton Buzzard.

“The pursuit concluded on the High Street in Leighton Buzzard, with the vehicle coming to a stop after colliding with a member of the public’s vehicle.

“No one was injured as a result of the collision. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.”