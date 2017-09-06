Vandyke Road Cemetery mausoleum

Leighton Linslade Town Council is currently constructing a mausoleum within Vandyke Road Cemetery.

Some residents contacted the paper questioning what work was taking place at the cemetery, over the last week.

A spokesman for the council said: “To support the wishes of our community, it has been a long held Town Council objective to facilitate the delivery of a mausoleum within Vandyke Road Cemetery.

“The 33 vault construction which is entirely self-funded is seen by the Roman Catholic community as the most respectful and appropriate way to honour loved ones who have passed away.

“It is hoped that the structure will be completed in the coming week.”