VIDEO: Howl of delight as new UK record is set at scream park near Leighton Buzzard

Creating a new UK record, 505 fright lovers howled their way into the records books on Saturday at The Howl Scream Park at Mead Open Farm.

Launching their 2017 season of 13 nights of fright, the record breakers smashed the previous record of 464 – which had been set at the Billington venue two years ago.

Whipping the crowd into a frenzy, Grandma Lycanthrope (one of the street theatre characters) introduced the crowd to all of the creatures from The Howl’s five haunts, before leading the crowd’s howl; lasting a full 25 seconds.

Full of frightful fun and screams, The Howl Scream Park is held after dark for 13 nights from October 7-31 and acts as Mead Open Farm’s adult Hallowe’en event.

Matt Heast, The Howl’s owner, said: “We are thrilled to break the record this year. It was an impressive start to The Howl’s 2017 season and the atmosphere on the first night has been truly fantastic. We can’t wait for the other nights.”

Throughout the 13 thrilling nights of fright you can explore five incredible haunts full of live, terrifying creatures.

From the death-defying Shed of Dread to the nightmare inducing Toppers Twister (a must for clown lovers!) and the terrifying Squealers Yard there’s something for every adrenaline junkie.

Not feeling brave? Fear not! Join in with amazing street entertainment, try fabulous food and grab a pint of Dutch courage in the Hearse and Hound bar.

For best value, fright lovers are encouraged to buy in advance at www.thehowl.co.uk