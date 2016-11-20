VIDEO: Look inside Amazon’s huge warehouse ahead of the Christmas rush

These were the bustling scenes yesterday inside one of Amazon’s biggest distribution centres as it prepares for Black Friday and the Christmas period...

Over 1,000 members of staff at the retail giant’s warehouse could be seen racing to fill orders in time for one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Items from electrical goods to children’s toys and clothes line miles of shelves, inside the company’s 550,000 sq ft warehouse in Peterborough.

Bosses said they had the busiest Black Friday to date on November 27 last year, selling more than 7.4 million items - a rate of around 86 items per second.

The firm hired an extra 15,000 temporary staff across its UK distribution centres last year to cope with increased demand.