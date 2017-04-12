VIDEO: Special moment as The Flying Scotsman steams through Leighton Buzzard

The world’s most famous steam engine made a flying visit through Leighton Buzzard on yesterday evening (Tuesday).

The Flying Scotsman, which returned to railway lines two years ago after a £4.2 million restoration, departed from Keighley station in West Yorkshire at around 8am.

Flying Scotsman: Photo - Jenny Waples HF9r5OC9oxYHtu8NAci9

It passed through Leighton Buzzard at around 5.45pm before heading on to Ledburn Junction at 5.48pm and Cheddington at 5.50pm before heading towards journey’s end at Southall in Greater London for 8.46pm.

And LBO readers Michelle Katasi, Jenny Waples, David Edwards, Gordon Atkins, Ian Barnes and Jane Hammett were there to capture the moment (see photos and videos with this story).

The iconic train was originally built in Doncaster for the London and North Eastern Railway, emerging from the works on 24 February 1923. It was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as part of the A1 class, the most powerful locomotives used by the railway.

Last February, The Flying Scotsman’s run from London to York, ground to a halt at Biggleswade. Network Rail said it had to “stop all trains” on the East Coast Mainline, including the world famous steam locomotive, “because of a huge number of trespassers” keen to get a look at it.

Flying Scotsman: Photo - Jane Hammett

The train was delayed by 20 minutes.

The Flying Scotsman’s movements aren’t officially publicised due to the risk of a repeat, but many locals still managed to get wind of its arrival.

Richard Kemp posted on our Facebook page: “Saw it as it approached tunnels at Linslade Wood. Special moment.”

Ben Stokes added: “That was a flying visit. I saw it from the allotments down the track and it flew passed!”