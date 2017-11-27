VIDEO: We’d walk over hot coals for hospice!

Nine fantastic supporters of Keech Hospice Care walked over hot coals for their favourite charity and took on the most exhilarating challenge.

They tested their minds and bodies by walking barefoot across 20 feet of hot coals which were at 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit at Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company.

The firewalk at the brewery. PHOTO: Keech Hospice Care

Liz Searle, CEO at Keech Hospice Care said: “It might sound unbelievable, but those who took part in this brilliant event have shown us all, we can achieve more than we ever thought possible. As a charity, we are so grateful as Keech Hospice Care needs over £5.7million every year to continue caring for adults with terminal and life-limiting illnesses in Luton and South Bedfordshire and children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes – both at the hospice in Great Bramingham Lane, Luton and out in the community. “We rely on our community’s support to raise around 70 per cent of the funding we need each year to survive. Thank you so much to everyone who has walked over hot coals for Keech this year.”

In 2017, Keech Hospice Care’s two firewalks have to date raised more than £12,000.

If you fancy taking on this fantastic challenge or trying the brand new Lego Walk, sign up now for these two events which will be taking place on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at Keech Hospice Care, Great Brammingham Lane, Luton. To sign up and for more details, visit www.keech.org.uk/firewalk.