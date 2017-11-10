VIDEO: Wing grandmother to celebrate 8oth birthday with skydive above the desert

Proving that the sky really is the limit for anyone, Wing resident Lucy Lester will jump from a plane high above the Namibian desert the day before her 80th birthday in December.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and if I don’t do it now I might never do it,” Lucy, of Chesterfield Crescent, says.

“I’m doing a tandem skydive which means I’m strapped to a young man and jumping out of a plane which will be at about ten thousand feet in the desert in Namibia which is where we lived for 30 years.”

As well as being a personal challenge, Lucy is using the occasion to raise money for Florence Nightingale Hospice, a cause close to her heart. “I used to be a volunteer at Florence Nightingale Hospice and I did five Midnight Walks, which I’m not able to do now, but I am able to do a tandem skydive! So all the funds raised will go to the Hospice,” she explains.

“In my dreams I’d like to raise £1,500, but to be realistic, well, we’re up to eight hundred at the moment, so all contributions, small or big, are very welcome.”

The day after her adrenalin-filled feat on December 28, Lucy will celebrate her 80th birthday at a party with all her family around her, as she has two married children and four grandchildren still living in Namibia.

“The skydiving business is run by our son-in-law but he’s not taking me down because he didn’t think it would be a good idea! All the family will be out there, hopefully to greet me with big smiles when I hit the ground,” she says.

If you would like to support Lucy’s fundraising, she has a justgiving page at:

https://www.justgiving.com/lucynowornever

