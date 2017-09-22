Village is crowned the Best Kept

Villagers in Stewkley are celebrating after it won a Best Kept Village competition.

The village was awarded the Defraine Cup for its victory in the Bucks Best Kept Village competition for villages with a population of 1,501 to 3,000.

The cup was presented by the Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher to Stewkley Parish Council vice-chair Keith Higgins on Saturday, September 16.

After the ceremony the judging panel and more tan 50 invited villagers enjoyed lunch in the village hall.

Richard Pushman, chairman of the Best Kept Village Competition, said: “Our popular Best Kept Village competition highlights the great community activity that goes on in our lovely Buckinghamshire villages.

“It is a great way to recognise the contribution of many who give their time and effort to showcase and enhance their local environment.”

He added: “The competition is a good opportunity for villages to celebrate all the positive aspects of life in their village and we warmly congratulate this year’s winners for their superb efforts.”

The competition is sponsored by George Browns, Bucks County Council with additional support from Milton Keynes Council and Aylesbury Vale, Chiltern and Wycombe district councils.

Chris Brown from George Browns said: “We are delighted to be associated with the Buckinghamshire Best Kept Village Competition.

“The villages and small towns which participate are taking pride in their surroundings, making them more attractive places for people to live, for tourists to visit and for people to do business.

“In Buckinghamshire we are blessed with vibrant, well-kept villages and we all share the responsibility for protecting and improving them, for current and future generations.”

The Buckinghamshire Best Kept Village Competition has been in existence for 59 years.