Villagers have a ball and raise thousands

The first charity village ball held on Edlesborough green was a spectacular success.

Edlesborough Community Sports Club CIO hosted its first village ball last month.

The evening was held in support of the charity’s main aim of building a new sport pavilion, which will not only serve as a permanent home to the village’s many sports clubs but also provide a much needed hub for the community.

The evening was a sell out with ticket sales having to be extended from the original 100 planned guests to an impressive 250, with all the tickets being snapped up within days of going on sale.

On the night itself, guests defied the rain and dressed to impress in black tie and ball gowns. They were greeted with a champagne reception and the sounds of BURP ukulele group before enjoying a four course banquet and wine.

Further entertainment was provided with table magic and cabaret from Russ Styler and lots of dancing to the sounds of Just Smile Disco.

The charity was overwhelmed with the support of local businesses and individuals, who generously sponsored the event and provided fabulous prizes for the raffle and silent auction.

The evening raised £8,100 which will all go towards the pavilion fund. The committee would like to thank all their supporters, volunteers and the guests, and would love to make the ball an annual event.

If you would like to get involved please get in touch at Ken.holloway@keffi.net