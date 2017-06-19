Vintage Vehicles will be on display at Leighton Buzzard Railway

Over a hundred historic vehicles will descend on Pages Park for Vintage Vehicles Day on Sunday, June 25.

Cars, buses, trucks, tractors and military vehicles will be among the vehicles on display at Leighton Buzzard Railway, now in its 50th year of operation by the society,

Visitors will be able to admire the historic cars and browse the stalls that will be selling books, memorabilia and more.

The show starts at 10am and there is no charge for entry, but donations are appreciated.

If you have a suitable historic vehicle that you would like to bring down, let the station know by emailing station@lbngrs.org.uk, vehicles can arrive from 9am.