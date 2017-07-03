Visitors enjoy Vintage Vehicles rally at Leighton Buzzard Railway

Over a hundred Vintage Vehicles were on display at Pages Park Railway station on Sunday, June 25, for this year’s Vintage Vehicles rally.

The team from Leighton Buzzard Railway set up the Rally Control in Pages Park at 7am and the Junior team were marshalling the exhibitors and the visitors cars, over 130 vehicles attended the event.

Motorbikes. Photo by Andrew Robinson Rally Team

Visitors took trains to the new interpreted trail at Stonehenge Works and the shed was open for visitors to take a tour with Ted, discussing the locomotives that have been used for over 50 years.

Andrew Robinson, Rally organiser, said: “The event went extremely well and the weather was kind to us just the right temperature.

“Over 130 vehicles attended including cars, commercials and public service vehicles were joined by quite a few motorcycles, particularly the NSU Club had a record number of bikes and cars joined their Club Stand.

“I received many complements as the exhibitors left the show which provided a good social as well as a splendid display of pristine exhibits.

Commercial vehicles at the Vintage Vehicles at Leighton Buzzard Railway. Photo by Andrew Robinson Rally Team

“Thanks to all of the members who made the day special.

“Owners of historic vehicles and bikes are welcome to attend next year and more PSV, Commercials, Tractors and steam cars would be welcome next year.”