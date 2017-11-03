Vivien puts Leighton Buzzard’s children’s trail in national spotlight

A senior council employee is blazing a trail for Leighton Buzzard by putting a popular children’s attraction in the national spotlight.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s Vivien Cannon was shortlisted for a prestigious award by her professional body, The Society of Local Council Clerks (SLCC), after writing about the Leighton–Linslade Children’s Trail.

SLCC, which represents the clerks and senior officers serving over 5,000 town, parish and community councils in England and Wales, shortlisted Vivien’s article on the children’s trail for the prize for the written best case study in the country at its national conference last week.

Also shortlisted, from a long list of nominations received from county branches of the Society, were articles about Muslim burials in Chesham and a dementia awareness project in Westerham, Kent (the eventual winner).

The judges said they were particularly impressed by the popularity of the innovative children’s trail and the clarity with which Vivien had explained it in an article in The Clerk magazine.

Vivien, Head of Cultural and Economic Services at the town council, said: “It is a privilege to be able to serve the community of Leighton Linslade and I am delighted that the excellent work being undertaken by the council has received national recognition.”

In congratulating Vivien, SLCC Chief Executive Rob Smith said: “Vivien’s efforts and skill in articulating the project are typical of the excellent work being undertaken behind the scenes by parish council staff up and down the country to support their elected councillors in effectively representing and serving their local communities.”

Town Mayor, Cllr Syed Rahman added: “The Children’s Trail continues to prove a tremendous success and we would encourage as many of our residents to enjoy the free activity.”

The public trail contains 22 artworks celebrating children’s stories for little people, with big imaginations, to explore. It is a FREE family activity, that is always available.

For a downloadable map and video see http://www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/your-town/childrens-trail