Voice support for inspiring mum Anna

A mother-of-three from Heath and Reach, who set up her own business to help other women, is up for three awards at the Inspiration Awards for Women.

Anna Parker-Naples, 39, launched the online club, Inspiring Mummy Club, in April to help women tackle issues with confidence, self-esteem and motivation.

The club has already attracted a loyal band of mums who can use the group to tap into a range of self-development, meditation and mindfulness techniques to support them on their journey.

Anna overcame her own barriers when she was confined to a wheelchair seven years ago after experiencing crippling pain during her third pregnancy. She was inspired to work from home as a voiceover artist and since then she has made a full recovery and records for audio producers in the UK and USA.

Now, the former Cedars Upper pupil has been named as a finalist in the Most Inspirational and Most Inspirational Team categories at the annual awards, and she has been shortlisted for one of six Inspirational Awards to be announced on the night.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be included in these awards among other incredible names and inspiring women.

“I set up Inspiring Mummy Club to inspire and motivate women to be the best that they can be, and being nominated for these awards shows that my work is being recognised on a huge platform, allowing more mums to benefit. It’s a massive honour.”

The awards are in September in London, TV presenter Holly Willoughby, singer Adele and model Lily Cole are also finalists.

Voting ends on Monday, August 28, to vote for Anna go to: www.inspirationawards.co.uk/.