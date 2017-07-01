Volunteer and help ease loneliness among the elderly

Contact the Elderly, the charity solely dedicated to tackling loneliness and isolation among older people, is urgently appealing for volunteers living in the Leighton Buzzard area.

They’re looking for volunteers to spare just a few hours each month to either host a tea party, co-ordinate the local group, or drive one or two older people to a local tea party - and enjoy a cuppa and a cake themselves!

The charity aims to relieve the acute loneliness of isolated older people, aged 75 and above, who live alone, by organising free monthly Sunday afternoon tea parties for small groups within local communities – providing a regular and vital friendship link every month.

Each older guest is collected from their home by a volunteer driver, and taken to a host’s home, where they join a small group for tea, chat and companionship.

Contact the Elderly’s east of England support officer, Georgina Sells, said: “The charity is committed to offering a lifeline of friendship to the oldest and loneliest people. Anyone who can spare a couple of hours one Sunday a month and a capacity for drinking tea, is eligible to volunteer!

“It’s not a big commitment, and our volunteers genuinely get as much out of the experience as our older guests, so I’m calling for anyone who is interested in giving something back to their community to please get in touch with me as soon as possible.”

Leighton Buzzard residents interested in volunteering for Contact the Elderly as a driver, host or co-ordinator can contact Georgina Sells, east of England support officer, on 0207 078 8998 or email georgina.sells@contact-the-elderly.org.uk