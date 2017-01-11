Volunteer for something special

If you’ve often thought about volunteering and feel you’d like to do something special, who not consider

Hospice at Home?

The charity provides practical, social and emotional support to those suffering from a life-limiting illness and their carers.

Those being cared for enjoy having someone different to talk to, to listen to their stories or read to them – or simply some quiet companionship as they doze off.

With carers, it’s the opportunity to have a fresh face, outside the family circle, that’s important. They may also welcome the ability to have a little free time away from their sometimes stressful and emotional role of looking after a wife, husband, partner or friend.

Just having a couple of hours to go shopping, have their hair done, call on a friend or go for a walk can have a beneficial effect.

A HAH spokeswoman said: “Our volunteers are friendly, caring people who may have experienced the need for help and support themselves and understand the need for discretion and privacy.

“They’re all carefully selected, trained and supported by volunteers co-ordinators, who are the first point of contact with our service.

“Everyone is subject to security checks during training to ensure they are trustworthy.”

Volunteers complement the statutory services provided by community nurses, social workers and home carers.

They often become supportive friends both during and after a terminal illness and it can be very rewarding.

> If you’d like to know more, call 01525 854713 or email info@hospiceathome.org.uk