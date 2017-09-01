Volunteer heads to Kenya to help disabled

A young woman from Stewkley is hoping to help tackle the inequality faced by disabled people in Kenya.

Emily King will work alongside Kenyan volunteers to improve the accessibility of education for disabled people in Nandi County.

Emily, 22, will be working on a project run by international development organisation VSO as part of the UK aid funded International Citizen Service (ICS) programme.

ICS allows young people aged 18-25 to contribute to sustainable development projects in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Emily, a former pupil at Aylesbury High School, will be living with a local host family, to fully immerse herself in the community and gain a better understanding of the challenges they face.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to arriving in Kenya, meeting the rest of our team and getting started.

“I am hoping that our work will give young disabled people in Nandi County more opportunities to participate in their society, and will particularly enable them to get the education that they deserve.

“I look forward to learning more about Kenyan culture, and to developing my understanding of international development issues and how they can be resolved.’’

Emily added: “I think that any young person who is keen to make a positive difference should consider signing up for ICS. The ICS programme stands apart from other volunteering programmes, as it provides a unique opportunity for young people to make a truly meaningful contribution within some of the world’s poorest societies.’’

Before she leaves, Emily needs to raise £800 for VSO, which will help to make sure communities in developing countries continue to benefit from the work of volunteers.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emily-king27. Donations can also be made by texting EMZZ48 and the amount to 70070.

