Walk and remember and help bereavement charity

Local charity Cruse Bereavement Care Bedfordshire is celebrating 40 years of helping bereaved people in the county.

To mark this anniversary they are inviting local people to remember a loved one by taking part in a family Walk and Remember event on Sunday, September 24, from 10.30am at Marston Vale Millennium Country Park at Marston Moretaine.

Participants can dedicate their walk to a loved one and will also be invited to share a memory and tie a message onto the Bridge of Memories in the sensory garden.

Area manager Lois Wright said: “In the last 40 years we have helped thousands of people to understand and cope with their grief.

“We know that bereaved people often worry that their loved one may be forgotten as times goes on. Sharing memories can be comforting and offer a sense of peace as well as ensuring that these special people are remembered.

“This is a lovely way to come together with friends and family to celebrate and honour the life of a loved one who is no longer with us.”

There is a choice of a five or two-and-a-half mile walk mainly on surfaced paths.

As well as a memorial walk this is also a fundraising event for Cruse Bereavement Care Bedfordshire so walkers are encouraged to raise funds through sponsorship or make a donation.

To find out more go to www.crusebedfordshire.org.uk