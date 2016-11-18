Wally’s our local hero as national TV comes to town

Wally Randall, who’s thought to be Britain’s oldest poppy seller, has reflected on his new-found fame after the LBO sparked national media attention.

Wally has since appeared on ITV News and Good Morning Britain, having had to arrive in Wilko at 7.30am to prepare for filming, as well as being interviewed in his Heath Road home for BBC News.

He said: “It was a bit overwhelming - I was worried I would say a lot of jibberish.

“But I told them about people’s generosity – giving even though they’d already bought a poppy.”

Wally’s family and friends have been pleased with his apperances and the World War Two veteran, of the service corps, has even received photographs of model war planes as a gift from fans.

He was also thrilled to receive a certificate from the Royal British Legion, representing 50 years of service selling poppies.

He said: “It was presented to me by a Legion man named Mike, of Luton. He used to serve in Afganistan and had the bottom half of one of his legs amputated, which was sad. His visit was special. I laid a wreath at the cenotaph on Sunday 13 and I know we are doing our bit for peace.”