‘We’re embracing the modern age!’ say Yirrell’s Butchers

Leighton-Linslade’s iconic Yirrell’s Butchers is looking to the future, as the ambitious business hopes to increase local support, expanding its online, deli, and delivery service.

Yirrell’s, Old Road, is a family run butchers which has been supplying the people of Linslade and the surrounding areas with the “highest quality meats” since 1820, with passionate proprietors, husband and wife team, Alec and June Davies, brimming with ideas to take the business forward.

The team

The site recently appeared on property website Rightmove, but Yirrell’s is not moving or closing, the site just acquiring a new landlord.

Alec said: “We bought the business three years ago and we have very loyal nucleus of customers; it is because of them we keep the shop open.

“We’re a cracking little business surviving because of wholesale and we want people to know that we’re here on Old Road; we’re an old fashioned, proper quality, family butchers and very competitively priced, supporting British agriculture.

“We are very knowledgeable and with more and more people accessing online recipes these days, they can come to us for advice from how to cook a flat iron steak, to what’s the best meat for cooking stews.”

Did you know? One of the oldest features of Yirrell's is a traditional fridge dating from 60 or 70 years ago with hanging rails.

Between them, Alec and June have 70 years’ experience in the food service industry, and are now embracing a digital age.

Alec said: “We have recently started an online delivery service, which is free when you spend over £25, and live in a five mile radius. We hope to expand deliveries to Aylesbury and Milton Keynes.

“We may look at relocating the shop to the town centre in the foreseeable future, depending on community support.”

And if running one of the town’s most iconic butchers wasn’t enough, busy Wing couple, Alec and June, are enterprising proprietors of Abbey Cheese, having access to over 2,500 types of artisan British cheese nationwide.

Did you know? Yirrell's deliver to many restaurants and pubs, including, The Ship Inn (Leighton-Linslade), Cranfield University, The Stag at Mentmore, The Alford Arms Frithsden, and The Kings Head, Ivinghoe.

Customers can visit Yirrell’s to see some on display or order a specific type, while also keeping an eye out for the business’s expanding deli service, including delicious oils, vinegars, and olives.

Yirrell’s details:

Shop opening times: Monday closed; Tuesday 8am – 2pm; Wednesday 8 am – 12pm;

Thursday 8am – 2pm; Friday 8am – 2pm; Saturday 8am – 2pm;

Did you know? June is a trained chef, while Alec first came to the area in 1980 to milk cows on Rowden Farm, Mentmore.

Sunday 9am - 1pm.

Call the shop: 01525 373489.

> www.yirrellbutchers.co.uk

> www.abbey-cheese.co.uk

> sales@yirrellbutchers.co.uk

> sales@abbey-cheese.co.uk

Yirrell’s is on Facebook/Twitter