When is Leighton Buzzard’s official Christmas lights switch on for 2017?

Leighton Buzzard’s Christmas Festival returns soon with a wide range of activities and entertainment throughout the weekend.

On Friday, December 1 the festival kicks off in style from 4pm, with the lights switch on at 7pm. There will be over 30 craft and gift stalls as well as the ever popular food court, funfair and firework display.

Saturday, December 2 sees Santa’s Grotto alongside the regular Saturday Charter Market. Leighton Fun Runners return with the annual Santa Dash from Church Square. There will be entertainment throughout the day and the funfair is still in town.

Sunday, December 3 is family day, with the funfair and an array of street entertainers. There will be further opportunities to browse and shop, perfect for seeking out that unique gift for a loved one.

This year’s event could have been shrunk to just the Sunday. However a town council committee decision to end the three-day tradition was overturned at full council.

However, a full review of the festival is to take place ahead of Christmas 2018 which would seek to “better utilise resources”.