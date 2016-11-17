Which pub will get the People’s Vote?

We’ll drink to that – the Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company is helping to promote this year’s Best Bar None awards with a commemorative beer.

Best Bar None is a national scheme which aims to make pubs, clubs and leisure venues more welcoming places. That includes everything from customer and staff safety to ensuring tables are clear of dirty glasses and toilets are clean.

The awards scheme is running in Central Bed for a third year, and this year for the first time it includes venues across Leighton-Linslade.

In total, 22 venues have been accredited to the scheme after being visited by an independent assessor. They are all now in the running for two separate prizes – the overall award, approved by a panel of judges, and the People’s Vote prize, chosen by residents.

To tie in with the People’s Vote prize, you can now enjoy a special Best Bar None ale.

It’s available at some of the shortlisted venues, and will also be available at the presentation evening on November 29.

Best Bar None is a traditional bitter. If you find it at the bar, you can vote for your favourite venue by scanning the QR code on the pump clip.

More than 1,250 people have already had their say, and voting is open until Sunday November 27. The winners will be announced at a ceremony two days later at the Grove Theatre, in Dunstable.

Leighton-Linslade venues include the Black Lion, the Conservative Club, the Dukes, the Golden Bell, the Hare Inn, the Lancer, the Stag and the Swan Hotel.

For anyone needing an extra incentive to vote, there are £50 and £25 shopping vouchers to be won courtesy of the brewery, which is also sponsoring the event.

Brewer Jon d’Este-Hoare said: “As a local brewer, our trade relies on good relationships with pub landlords and through them with their customers. To know that Best Bar None encourages landlords to run their businesses in a way that ensures customers get the very best service is a benefit to us all.”

To vote for your favourite venue, visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/bbn-vote