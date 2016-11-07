Whodunnit? Suspense around filming in Heath and Reach

The LBO has been sleuthing to find out about filming in Heath and Reach...

And joining together the clues, for us it’s been like something out of the casebook of Poirot or Miss Marple.

But after a rigorous investigation, it appears Agatha Christie’s Crooked House – the only one of the famed murder mystery writer’s novels never to be adapted – was the movie being filmed in the village.

Crooked House is endowed with a star-studded cast including Glenn Close, Gillian Anderson, Max Irons, Stefanie Martini, Christina Hendricks and Terence Stamp.

Set just after the Second World War, the plot follows a young man as he tracks down the murderer of his fiancee’s grandfather, a miserly old patriarch with more than a few grudges borne against him.

The novel was one of Agatha Christie’s personal favourites, and the movie is slated for release next year.