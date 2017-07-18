Why Leighton Buzzard motorists were held up by a bed in the street!

An eye-catching bed push took place at the town carnival, as Leighton-Linslade Homeless Service (LLHS) celebrated their new management.

The caring charity started their bed push at The Stag, on Saturday, July 8, before visiting town pubs the Black Lion, Leighton Buzzard Conservative Club, the Red Lion and The Wheatsheaf.

It was the team’s first big event since new charity head, Paul Latimer, took over its management in the autumn.

Heather Tester, marketing and fundraising co-ordinator for LLHS, said: “It was a little bit mad but really good!

“We found ourselves in the middle of cars en-route to the pubs, and we were collecting the charity goblets in which they had been raising funds.

“We want to give everyone a great big thank you, as we have raised £792!”

The team were humbled by the Black Lion, who raised £430 for the charity, the LLHS paying rent to the Black Horse Hotel, North Street, so as the team can give the homeless a bed for the night, clean washing, and breakfast.

Heather said: “Since Paul took over we’ve planned huge changes! We’ve got an outreach team who come once a week and try to find them places to live and we are hoping to get laptops so they can search for jobs.

“We’re also delighted that Mayor, Cllr Rahman, has chosen us as one of his charities.

“The homeless have been given bad press recently because of the street drinkers,but the latter are people who choose to leave their home for the evening.

“In contrast, the homeless at LLHS have lost their job or are here due to a relationship breakdown but we can turn people’s lives around; that’s why I love my work.”

Call: 01525 381129.