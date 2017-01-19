Why not join Leighton Buzzard Oxjam 2017?

Plans for this year’s ninth annual Oxjam music festival are in full swing, with more than 15 musical events already scheduled to take place in and around Leighton Buzzard throughout March.

However, organisers are hoping there’ll be many more gigs, concerts and sessions in the programme so that they can raise as much money as possible for Oxfam’s vital development and emergency work across the world. Last year, over £6,700 was raised in Leighton Buzzard, making a total of almost £44,000 since the event was first staged.

“The line-up’s looking promising, but we still need loads more musicians to come forward and get involved in this year’s festival,” says Oxjam LB spokesman Edmund Flach.

“We hope that as well as all our reliable regulars we’ll be able to offer lots of new acts, too – so please do consider making contact if you’ve never done so before. We don’t mind at all what the events involve – it could be a simple acoustic session, or a major concert – or what the musical genre.

“The key thing is that acts are prepared to find their own venue and organise their own date, then let us have the details as soon as possible. We can provide banners, posters, programme leaflets and collecting tins, and make sure you get publicity.”

The festival runs throughout March, but events can be included in late February and into April. There is a deadline for inclusion in the printed programme (Friday, February 10) – but even events organised after that date can be publicised on the website and on the Facebook page.

You can register by visiting www.oxjamleightonbuzzard.org.uk/event-registration-2017/ where there is also a link in case you have any questions, or want to discuss ideas. Alternatively, message the organisers via the Oxjam Leighton Buzzard Facebook page.