Why Whipsnade volunteer Crystal is determined to save the rhino

Rhino-mad Crystal Mustchin is so keen to work with animals that she moved to Leighton Buzzard a year ago to volunteer at Whipsnade Zoo and push for her ultimate goal – a full-time keeper job.

The 24-year-old, who holds a degree in animal management from Winchester, is doing a skydive in July in aid of Save the Rhino.

She said: “I’m petrified of flying but I can’t think of a more worthy cause – the work the charity does globally is remarkable.

“If the Far East demand for rhino horn for ‘medicinal’ purposes continues to rise, it’s believed the five remaining species will be extinct by 2026. They are incredible animals who have lived on the planet for 40 million years and deserve as much support as possible.

“Doing the skydive is a real challenge but I’m determined to raise as much as I can, We can and we will save the rhino.”

Crystal, of Cotefield Drive, claimed the huge beasts won her heart with their big personalities: “My love for rhinos began when I worked at Woburn Safari Park. At Whipsnade I volunteer with the four greater one-horned rhinos and the experience and knowledge I’m gaining is fantastic.”

Her day job is working as assistant manager at family-run Pets Corner in Tring where she’s popular with their four-legged customers.

> Sponsor Crystal at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CrystalMustchin and follow her progress at ‘Jumping for Rhinos’ on Facebook.