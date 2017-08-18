Wicket day out for staff at Lashings

Staff from Leighton Buzzard law firm Osborne Morris & Morgan enjoyed a great day out as Eversholt Cricket Club hosted the famous Lashings World XI for the sixth time, as they played Eversholt First XI.

The event, on August 3, was an opportunity for players, officials and supporters to play host to a team of past international players including Gordon Greenidge, Wasim Jaffer and Monty Panesar, with commentary from the legendary Henry Blofeld.

Cricket coaching for youngsters

The day also provided fun for families, with a packed programme of junior coaching in the morning, followed by county disability matches, finishing with the main event, Eversholt v Lashings T20.

Osborne Morris & Morgan launched a competition to give away two places for the junior coaching session. The lucky winners were Etienne and Gabriel Ort, aged seven and nine, after their mum Caroline entered them into the Facebook competition.

Caroline said: “The international players brought such enthusiasm to all the children.

“It was really special to watch my children learn new skills and techniques from the players and we loved reading through the programme that afternoon, studying the biographies of coaches they had been taught by.”

Competitions winners Etienne and Gabriel

Senior partner David Turner said: “We had a great day out of the office at what is regarded as one of the most picturesque cricket grounds in the country and mingling with the Lashings players.

“We were also very proud to support the day as event partner, to help the club raise the profile of cricket in the local area and raise much-needed funds in the development of club facilities.”