Wild Things returns to film in Rushemere Country Park for third year

Rushmere Country Park has welcomed back the woodland-based game show, Wild Things, for a third year.

The production crew and competitors for the Sky 1 show have been filming at the Heath and Reach Country park for several weeks.

The park is jointly owned by The Greensand Trust and Central Bedfordshire Council.

Colin Lawrence, a teacher at Cedars Upper School, spotted the film crew at the Park, he said: “It is a big budget production but the cast and crew tend to keep themselves separate from the rest of Rushmere so most visitors just see funny little buggies with huge animal heads zapping around.

“Every year since it started they have let me on set and I have taken photos, this year it was a squirrel and they took a photo of me and my wonderful five-year-old Border Collie, Riley.

“The programme filming there brings in a lot of revenue to The Greensand Trust, I think it is a nice thing that they keep choosing Rushmere, it is very beautiful and varied and well looked after. “

Viewers of the Sky 1 game show will see contestants take on various challenges on a gigantic woodland obstacle.

One of them is dressed as a woodland animal, guided through the course by their partner, trying to find the gold coins buried in the woods.

Gill Welham, chief executive of the Greensand Trust, said: “Here at Rushmere Country Park we’ve been delighted to welcome back the production team from Sky TV’s Wild Things this summer to film at the park for a third series.

“The park is run by local environmental charity The Greensand Trust and the revenue raised by filming provides a very welcome boost to our income which is reinvested into the park, helping us to maintain and enhance it for the benefit of visitors and wildlife, whilst ensuring minimal impact on the site.

“Being the location for a successful TV series is helping to raise the park’s profile, resulting in more enquiries about filming in the park - and the additional revenue this brings can only be of benefit.

“Our goal is for Rushmere to be sustainable both environmentally and economically, and being the home of Wild Things helps us move towards achieving that.”