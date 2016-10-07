Will werewolves howl with delight and set a world record?

A Hallowe’en attraction which last year set a Guinness World Record for the most people howling at the moon, is this year attempting to set a new record for the most werewolves dancing to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

Mead Open Farm, at Billington, teamed up with renowned scare attraction creators Tulleys Shocktober Fest last year to launch The Howl, a live-action scream park Hallowe’en event.

Matt Heast, from Mead Open Farm, said: “Last year’s The Howl was a tremendous success. Thousands of visitors came to enjoy the Hallowe’en festival atmosphere and venture inside the five haunted house attractions. Our entertainment team won a national award for best Street Theatre and we set a new world record for wolf howling.

“This year we are building on that success with a bigger event, more music and street theatre and two exciting new haunted house attractions, the House of Hounds and Hotel De Basquerville.

“To celebrate the opening night of The Howl on Saturday 8th October, we are inviting visitors to come dressed as werewolves for an attempt to set a new world record for the most wolves in one place, at one time doing the Thriller dance.

“We have arranged for top international Michael Jackson tribute artiste Danny Oliver to be on stage to lead the dancing and demonstrate the moves. The dancing starts at 6.30pm.”

Last year’s world record success saw 464 enthusiastic visitors howling for the required minute.

The previous record of 296 people howling was set in 2013 by students at St Cloud State University in Minnesota, USA.

> The Howl is a night-time Hallowe’en event for adults and older children and has been given a 12A certificate.

For families with younger children Mead Open Farm is again running the popular Freaky FunFest Halloween daytime event during October half term.