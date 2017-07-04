WIN family tickets to Gullivers this summertime!

Gulliver’s theme park resorts offer the hottest ticket for fun-loving families this summer!

And we’ve teamed up with them to give away FIVE family tickets for a bumper day out at Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.

Magical memories are created every day at Gulliver’s theme park resorts, which is specially designed for children aged two to 13. So it doesn’t matter if you’ve got toddlers or bigger kids in tow, there really is something for everyone to explore and enjoy!

With theme park classics like the rollercoaster, log flume and dodgems and a host of weird and wonderful rides and attractions, there’s loads to discover with lots of new things to see and do all the time!

Why not enhance your fun-packed family day with a trip to the Dinosaur & Farm park. Where your little explorers can go on a Jurassic adventure with over 30 animatronic dinosaurs!

With free parking all day, every day and a host of soft play areas, interactive shows, activities and entertainment on offer too, there’s more to Gulliver’s than meets the eye.

It’s not just theme park thrills on offer at Gulliver’s Land, it is home to the award winning Adventurers Village, plus the SFEAR high ropes climbing challenge, Splash Zone which features three brand new water slides and an official Nerf Zone.

Find out more at www.gulliversfun.co.uk, www.facebook.com/gullymouse and www.twitter.com/gullymouse

lTo be in with a chance of winning one of the family tickets, simply answer the following question...

Q. Name one of the rides at Gulliver’s Land, MK?

Send your answer along with your name, email address and contact telephone number to: Gullivers competition, Leighton Buzzard Observer, Media House, 39 Upper George Street, Luton, LU1 2RD. Alternatively you can enter by email putting ‘LBO Gullivers competition’ in the subject line and sending it to news@lbobserver.co.uk.

Entries must be received by 11.59pm next Tuesday, July 11.

Terms and conditions apply. Tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The family ticket prize is valid for up to four people (at least one adult and one child).

Winners will be contacted by Gulliver’s hotline to arrange their visit to their preferred park on a mutually agreed date up to 30 September 2017, subject to availability.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules also apply, see our website for details.