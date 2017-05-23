WIN: Glamping break worth £370!

Hill Farm & Orchard nestles at the edge of the beautiful village of Slapton, adjacent to the towpath of the scenic Grand Union Canal, and with breathtaking views of the Ivinghoe Hills Nature Reserve.

Four luxury en-suite wigwams are situated in the beautiful mature orchard at Hill Farm. The orchard is home to wonderful old apple, pear and damson trees after which the wigwams are aptly named: ‘Pippin’ (with its own private hot tub), ‘Jazz’, ‘Bramley’ & ‘Braeburn’.

Glamping competition

The tranquillity of the orchard, with its canal side setting and breathtaking views of the Chiltern Hills make this an ideal setting to enjoy a unique glamping experience. There are also two pubs within walking distance of the farm.

Each wigwam is heated, fully insulated has its own kitchen and en-suite facilities, TV/DVD player, coffee machine and board games. No more soggy sleeping bags or trips to use the campsite facilities in the middle of the night!

The Slapton-based glamping business recently won the Young Business Person of the Year Award and were runners up for the Service Excellence Award at the SME Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2017.

To celebrate and to say ‘thank you’, Hill Farm and Orchard, in conjunction with the LBO, will be showing their gratitude by offering a chance to win a two-night stay in one of their ‘Pippin’ luxury en-suite wigwams. The prize is valued at £370 and includes private hot tub, firepit hire, fairylights, prosecco and handmade Creighton’s Chocolaterie chocolates.

Glamping competition

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question..

What is the name of the wigwam with its own private hot tub:

A. Braeburn

B. Bramley

C. Pippin

D. Jazz

Send your answer by email to news@lbobserver.co.uk with WIGWAM COMPETITION clearly marked in the subject line. Alternatively post your entry to Wigwam Competition, LBO, 39 Upper George Street, Luton, LU1 2RD. Closing date is May 31 at 11.59pm.

Hill Farm and Orchard is open year round, whether you seek a solitary weekend escape, some couple time, fun with friends, or to spend quality time with your family, there is no better time to book a break. For further information and to book log on to www.hillfarmandorchard.co.uk

Normal Johnston Press terms and conditions apply (as detailed on our website).

Other terms and conditions:

By submitting your entry you agree to these rules. If you do not agree please do not submit your entry.

1. The prize draw is open to UK residents aged 18 or over, excluding Hill Farm and Orchard employees, their immediate family, or any person or company associated with the draw.

2. Only one entry per person. Late, invalid or incomplete entries will not be considered, and we accept no responsibility for lost entries.

3. The winning prize is a two night stay in a luxury en-suite wigwam with private hot tub including firepit hire, fairylights, prosecco and chocolates for 2 adults. The prize is not valid during school holidays and must be used before 30th November 2017.

4. The prize is non-transferable and there are no cash alternatives. Hill Farm and Orchard reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value at any time.

5. We reserve the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the draw or the prize due to any circumstances that arise beyond our control.