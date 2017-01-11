Wing Musicathon will raise funds for Stoke Mandeville Eye See Appeal

A non-stop 12-hour live music extravaganza in Wing Village Hall on Sunday, January 29 is in aid of Stoke Mandeville Hospital’s Scannappeal’s Eye See Appeal.

The first Musicathon last January raised more than £4,000 for the hospital and came about after a casual conversation between professional performer and music teacher Jill Neenan and her neighbour Roy Collis, a trustee of the charity and Deputy Lieutenant.

They were inundated with performers offering their time and last year’s event was a phenomenal success.

Spokesman Lance Redler said: “This year the programme runs from 9am to 9pm and is very varied, with more than 250 people of all ages and abilities – including some professional musicians and singers – performing during the day. Some young or inexperienced players appearing for the first time are interspersed between more experienced performers.”

Acts range from rock and pop through musical theatre, classical piano, local school bands and choirs and the Neenan Music Academy. In addition there are folk bands, hand bell ringers, local choirs, solo singers and musicians, barbership and a capella singers. The line-up includes includes Northern folk song afficianado Alan White, solo singer Thao Nguyen, Shadows Tribute Band leader Nick McNulty and Fadin’ Shoes - folk, jazz and blues instrumentalists.

There is no charge for admission and refreshments will be avilable all day.

Organiser Jill Neenan – aided and abetted by a team of six volunteers, including Roy – studied at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and has appeared at the London Palladium and Schonbrunn Palace in Vienna.

All income and donations will go to the £265,000 Eye See Appeal to buy five specialist machines.

> Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/WingMusicathon2017