Woburn and Wavendon FC meet Gareth Southgate!

This summer, Woburn and Wavendon Football Club were able to put their most pressing questions to England manager, Gareth Southgate, during an exclusive meeting.

The treat was provided thanks to Vauxhall retailer, Thurlow Nunn, Milton Keynes, as Vauxhall sponsor the England team, while Thurlow Nunn sponsor the local club.

Gareth Southgate said: “I had a brilliant time, and it was really great to meet the future talent of football. The kids had some fantastic questions, putting me through my paces!”