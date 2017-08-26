Woburn firefighters invite you to their open day

Firefighters are throwing open the doors of Woburn Community Fire Station for their ‘Open Day’ on Saturday September 2 (1pm-4pm) and are inviting the community to come along and see their appliances and learn about road safety.

There will also be many other attractions, including:

> A road traffic collision demonstration

> ‘Dunk a firefighter’

> Kids games and activities

> Raffle & Tombola

> Fire and road safety advice

> Special Fire Bike

The ‘Open Day’ promises to be a fun-filled event with plenty of opportunities for children and adults to learn more about your local fire station and its firefighters.

Station Commander Andy Horner said: “Everyone is welcome and everyone’s invited.

“Open days are a fantastic family day out and a great opportunity for people to come and find out about their local station and the services we provide to our local community.

“We started a recruitment campaign for wholetime firefighters on 18 August so it’s a great opportunity for people who might want to become a firefighter to come along and find out more, or anyone who hasn’t thought about it seeing what we do for their community.

“Why not mention the ‘Open Day’ to all your friends and family. We look forward to seeing you on the big day. Don’t forget we have a Facebook page now too.”

https://www.facebook.com/WoburnFireStation/

Visit bit.ly/29n0k5w for a full list of all Open Days in the county.