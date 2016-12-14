Woburn Hotel staff help Community Action

Hotel staff who helped clear the Buckingham Canal, held careers talks with students and transformed an overgrown area into a herb garden have had their efforts recognised by Community Action, a Milton Keynes employee volunteering programme.

Woburn Hotel marketing manager Samantha Bertho, her husband and head chef Olivier, together with general manager Sue Crowley, revenue manager Jackie Spencer and events manager Karen Rooney all took part in the initiative to work collaboratively to bridge the gap between community organisations, charities and school.

The team talked to students at St Paul’s Catholic School anout their own work experience and helped out at social enterprise project Urb Farm.

Samantha explained: “We wanted to do something more tangible for local charities, in addition to our raffle donations. It was wonderful to be recognised for our achievements.

“This month we helped decorate a local hostel.”