Firefighters rescued a woman from her car after she was injured in a collision involving two cars on Stoke Road, Soulbury, this morning.

Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene of the collision at 8.52am, they sent one appliance and crew from Bletchley, one from Leighton Buzzard and an officer attended.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to rescue woman from the car.