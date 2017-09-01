Woman’s phone and purse stolen while she attended morning mass at Leighton Buzzard church

The family of a 73-year-old woman who had her phone stolen from Trinity Methodist Church in Leighton Buzzard is appealing for the public’s help.

The lady’s phone and purse were stolen from the foyer area of the church while she was attending morning mass on Tuesday, August 22.

Her son said: “My mum always goes to the mid morning service at the Methodist church, this time she was in a bit of a rush and left her phone and purse in the bag bit of her rollator walker.

“After the service she noticed they were both gone, the phone is noting special, an Alcatel phone I think, it’s the pictures she wants off it.

“The phone itself isn’t worth anything and there was some money in the purse.

“Whoever took it must have known it belonged to an elderly lady, and for them to go to a church and steal, it is disgusting.

“We just hope someone knows who has taken it, contact the police if you have any information, we just want the photos back.”

The phone has been described as black and in a gold case.

If you can help call police on 101