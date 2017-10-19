Woman taken to hospital after crash in Eggington

A woman was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Eggington this morning (Thursday).

The East of England Ambulance Service received a call at 8.11am to the collision in Leighton Road.

An ambulance crew attended to a woman, believed to be in her 20s, who had head and hand injuries.

She was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further care.

Her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.